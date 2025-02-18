(Condo For Rent) View Talay 5 – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien PP11108

View Talay 5 is located on Thappraya Road, just 200 meters from Dongtan Beach, offering easy beach access and a short distance from Thepprasit Road. This prime location in the heart of Jomtien Beach makes it an excellent and convenient choice for daily living. Surrounded by restaurants, local markets, banks, ATMs within the condo, entertainment venues, and convenience stores, it’s just a few minutes from Jomtien Beach and only 8 minutes from Pattaya City. Facilities at View Talay 5 include a large swimming pool, dedicated parking, and 24-hour security. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit., located on a low floor, offers a spacious living area of 86 sq.m. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, dining area, living area, and a large balcony. The unit is available for rent and ready to move in!







1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Jomtien

In the centre of Jomtien

Beachfront project with a large swimming pool

Spacious 86 sqm, fully furnished

Ideal for long-term stay

Quiet and secure environment

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 35k / $1030 / €1000

