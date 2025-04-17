(Condo For Rent) Chateau Dale

Chateau Dale – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien PP11322

Chateau Dale Tower condominium is centrally located on Thappraya Road in the heart of Jomtien. This prime spot puts you close to supermarkets, restaurants, banks, public transportation, and the Thepprasit bus terminal. Jomtien Beach is a mere 5 minutes away, while the vibrant Pattaya City center is just a 10-minute drive. The facilities of this condo offer a swimming pool, garden, covered parking, and 24-hour security. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit offers 65 sqm. of comfortable living space. It comes fully furnished, featuring a European kitchen, dining area, cozy living room, added washing machine for your convenience, and a large balcony overlooking the pool. This unit is available for rent and is ready to move in!







1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Jomtien

– Located in the heart of Jomtien next to the bus station

– Easy access to the beach

– 65 sqm, fully furnished

– Modern interior

– Long-term rental contract

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 20k / $ 578 / € 525

