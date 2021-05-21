Classifieds 21 May – 3 June, 2021

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments

Prc/8-12/ Royal Park Luxury Service Apartments and penthouse suite, Jomtien: starting at 10,000 baht/month. 56-70sqm, one bedroom, large living area with balcony and European kitchen, Free internet. Enjoy our rooftop swimming pool. Short walk to the beach. Monthly and daily rentals, Contact 086 111 7414 or check on our website www.royalparkjomtien.com to see why we are number 1 in Jomtien

Prc/11-15/ Pattaya Beach Rd. Soi 13, Studio 13,500.-or One bedroom Corner 16,000.- sea view, balcony, kitchen, Safe box, swimming pool, etc. Tel: 091 504 1806

Prc/11-15/ One bedroom corner, Pattaya Beach Rd., 95 sqm, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, pool-view balcony, kitchen. Fully renovated. 25,000.- 081-8350967







Prc/10-14/Na Lanna Condo, North Pattaya for Rent: 32 m2 one bedroom-kitchen-sitting area corner room, quiet and private, all furnished, next to golf driving range with direct access key card. Minimum 2 months rent: Price is down to 11,000 baht. Negotiable. Email: [email protected], Tel: 081 870 8056

Prc/8-12/Pattaya Condotel for Rent Floor 11, 38 M2, 1 Bedroom, Furniture Full Set, Swimming Pool and Security, 6,000 THB/MTH, Contact: 087-138-3523 ID Line : nina_jj

Prc/11/VIEW TALAY 1 Studio: Renovated seaview studio high floor. 7,000 baht per month for 6 months minimum period. Tel. 092- 753 9309 Jo (English, German, Thai)







Property for Rent – House

Prb/9-18/For Rent 9,000 baht per month, Signed 12 months get 1 month free. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, A/C Furnished, Pool, Clean Beautiful Soi 53 Nern Plabwan at Soi Mapyailia 45 Tel: 084 351 8254 Phanphaka (Special Moving)

Articles for Sale/Rent

As/11/Home Skin “Tria Age Defying Laser” for Sale 4,000 THB! The laser has been little used and is in excellent, bought in Canada. It’s basically for mild skin laser toning. Designed primarily for older women to reduce wrinkles and sun spots. Contact: 087 585 1434 (English) or 098 334 2109(Thai)







Property for Sale Condos & Apartments

Psc/11-15/One-bedroom corner unit, 47 sqm, top location on Pattaya Beach, fully furnished. 2.8 million baht. Tel: 091 504 1806

Psc/11/Beachfront Pratumnak, 1-bedroom condo, 51sqm, balcony seaviews, private entrance to the beach, fully furnished; foreign owned, 2,650,000 THB; 092- 753 9309 (English, German, Thai)

Vehicles for Sale/Rent: Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/10-14/Jay’s Rent A Car: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084-865-5102 or (Eng) 085-283-4915







Education and Training

Et/11-15/English Teacher Required: Seeking an experienced teacher of English for a young Russian boy of 12yrs at an intermediate level onwards, on a one-to-one basis for 90min lessons three times per week, located on the Jomtien beach road. The preference is for a native English speaker. Email: [email protected]























