Classifieds 12 – 25 Mar 2021

Articles for Sale/Rent

As/6/Home Skin “Tria Age Defying Laser” for Sale 4,000 THB! The laser has been little used and is in excellent, bought in Canada. It’s basically for mild skin laser toning. Designed primarily for older women to reduce wrinkles and sun spots. Contact: 087 585 1434 (English) or 098 334 2109(Thai)

Articles Wanted

Aw/6-7/Old Computers wanted $ Tel: 093 001 1344

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments – Condo Wanted

Prc/3-7/ Royal Park Luxury Service Apartments and penthouse suite, Jomtien: starting at 10,000 baht/month. 56-70sqm, one bedroom, large living area with balcony and European kitchen, Free internet. Enjoy our rooftop swimming pool. Short walk to the beach. Monthly and daily rentals, Contact 086 111 7414 or check on our website www.royalparkjomtien.com to see why we are number 1 in Jomtien

Prc/6-10/ Pattaya Beach Rd. Soi 13, Studio 13,500.- or One bedroom Corner 16,000.- sea view, balcony, kitchen, Safe box, swimming pool, etc. Tel: 091 504 1806

Prc/5-9/Na Lanna Condo, North Pattaya for Rent: 32 m2 one bedroom-kitchen-sitting area corner room, quiet and private, all furnished, next to golf driving range with direct access key card. Minimum 2 months rent: Price is down to 12,000 baht. Negotiable. Email: [email protected], Tel: 081 870 8056

Prc/6/VIEW TALAY 1 Studio: Renovated seaview studio high floor. 7,000 baht per month for 6 months minimum period. Tel. 092- 753 9309 Jo (English, German, Thai)

Prc/3-7/ VT 7 Jomtien. Luxury Studio .22 floor sea view .Internet. Only 12,000 baht/ 6 months Tel: 087 138 3523







Property for Sale Condos & Apartments

Psc/6-10/One-bedroom corner unit, 47 sqm, top location on Pattaya Beach, fully furnished. 2.8 million baht. Tel: 091 504 1806

Psc/5/Beachfront Pratumnak, 1-bedroom condo, 51sqm, balcony seaviews, private entrance to the beach, fully furnished; foreign owned, 2,650,000 THB; 092- 753 9309 (English, German, Thai)

Psc/6-10/33 sq, Studio Hi Floor Great Views, Furnished, 695,000.- Tel: 086 157 4535







Vehicles for Sale/Rent: Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/5-9/Jay’s Rent A Car: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084-865-5102 or (Eng) 085-283-4915











