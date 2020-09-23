Opium growing continues rapid slide in Chiang Mai’s Omkoi District

Chiang Mai’s Omkoi District has seen a tremendous drop opium growing, but trafficking of other drugs remains a problem, an army security meeting heard.







Army Lt. Gen. Suebsakul Buarawong of the 33rd Military Circle chaired the Sept. 22 meeting at the Green Lake Resort Hotel aimed at reviewing progress on narcotics and human trafficking.

He said that during 2020, the military has found only 5.1 rai of land in Yang Peang and Mae Tuen subdistricts devoted to opium growing, a decrease from 24.6 rai in 2019 and 908 rai in 2017.

The army also has pushed residents to surrender opium seeds, with locals complying to turning over 36 kilograms of seeds, up from 23 kg. in all of last year.

Drug seizures in the district continue apace, however. Suebsakul said there had been 237 arrests so far this year with seizures of 33,110 methamphetamine pills, 11.5 kg. of raw opium, 231 grams of heroin, 10 kg. of marijuana, and 25 g. of crystal meth.



















