Mae Jo University wins Chiang Mai krathong contest

Mae Jo University won the Royal Cup in this year’s “new normal” version of the Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival krathong contest.







Mayor Tassanai Buranupakorn awarded top prizes to winners Nov. 2 at the Three Kings Monument. Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna placed second and Mahamakut Buddhist University, Lanna Campus took third.

Before the Royal Cup was awarded, attendees were entertained by a candle dance show performed by 450 local women, a dance performance by students of Wat Tha Satoi School, flying lanterns and cultural exhibits.

Unlike past years, when a parade of cars would carry large krathongs for judging, this year Chiang Mai sought to avoid a large gathering by spreading out displays of the competing krathongs to seven locations around the city.

