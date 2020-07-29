The Department of Industrial Promotion is proceeding with its Thai-Japanese Industrial Bubble scheme to promote disease-free businesses-matching with T-GoodTech and J-GoodTech platforms.







Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the department, said his department was implementing the “Industrial Bubble” initiative of Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit for industrial promotion among countries that effectively controlled the coronavirus disease 2019.

The department discussed the Industrial Bubble idea with Organization for Small & Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Japan (SMRJ) and organized online business-matching through both platforms.

Mr Nattapol said more than 4,000 Thai operators were T-GoodTech members and J-GoodTech had more than 20,000 Japanese businesses as its members. The Thai operators had opportunities to find suitable business partners in a COVID-free manner, promote their business internationally and better reach target groups, he said.

The Department of Industrial Promotion already facilitated matching for about 70 businesses that exported products worth 400 million baht, he said.

Online trade in Thailand grew by 8.71% last year and would do by 35% this year, Mr Nattapol said. He hoped the Thai-Japanese Industrial Bubble would help strengthen Thai industries that could be parts of the global value chain in the future. (TNA)











