Job Expo at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec) Sept 26-28

Labour Minister ordered the Department of Employment (DOE) to offer job postings to job seekers in the provinces, who are not convenient to attend a job expo in the capital.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Job Expo Thailand 2020 will run from Sept 26 to 28 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec). Over a million job vacancies will be listed during the job expo, said Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

Suchart Pornchaiwiseskul, Director-General of the Department of Employment said he assigned DOE provincial offices to provide service to job seekers on the same days with the job expo as those may not be able to visit the expo in Bangkok.

The same data on job postings at the expo will be shared to people in the provinces.

Those who will attend the job expo can register online in advance via www.ไทยมีงานทำ.com and apply for vocational trainings offered by the Labour Ministry. (TNA)







