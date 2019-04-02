Deborah Haines appointed Area General Manager Amari Pattaya Hotel and Resort

Deborah Haines has been appointed as Area General Manager for Eastern Thailand, based at Amari Pattaya Hotel and Resort with effect 14 January 2019.

Prior to joining ONYX, Deborah was the General Manager at Radisson Blu Plaza, Bangkok. Deborah brings to the position more than three decades of hospitality industry experience, the past 18 years of which have been with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Prior to joining Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, Deborah was District Director for the Group’s hotel operations in Russia, responsible for nine properties. Deborah’s experience includes GM positions at Radisson Blu hotels in Sochi, Moscow; Sofia, Bulgaria; and Durham, U.K. Her first GM stint was in London, at Park Inn Hyde Park.

In her capacity as Area General Manager, Deborah is responsible for nine properties in Pattaya under three different brands: four Amari Hotels, one OZO (opening Q1 2020), four in the Mosaic Collection Hotels.

Deborah’s comments: “At the new Amari Pattaya Hotel and Resort, will deliver to our guests by being unique in what we do and embracing all ages, but most importantly, our younger travellers. We have our Aqua Park, Wet Zone, Slider and the Tree House Kids Club. All our ONYX kids will experience a journey of wonder and joy.

“Our resort reflects its roots in Thailand but embraces contemporary and modern twists on the values of hospitality. We value who we are but also value our guests and its many age groups. Our welcome is to all, whether you stay at the Amari Tower or at the Amari Suites, our new and luxurious development.

“This is our resort. Now come and see us and be a part of a very special place with a big heart.”