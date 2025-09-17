BCCT Insight: Tax, Tariffs & Turbulence 30 September 2025 in Bangkok

A storm of tariffs and tax reforms is brewing. Is your business prepared to weather it?

On Tuesday 30th September 2025, join us at the BCCT office, Two Pacific Place, for BCCT Insight: Tax, Tariffs & Turbulence. From 6.00 to 8.00 PM, our expert panel will explain what’s changing and how to stay ahead.

You’ll hear from:

Melea S C., Head of Tax and Legal, BDO in Thailand

Picharn Sukparangsee, Founding Partner, Bangkok Global Law Office Limited

Theeradaje Tansuwanrat, Advisor, PKF Thailand

Tanva Mahitivanichcha, Partner, Grant Thornton Thailand

They’ll cover:

Customs & tariffs – reciprocal tariffs, transshipment risks, origin compliance

International tax – cross-border updates and the digital economy

Domestic tax – changes in Thailand and ASEAN

Carbon tax & credits – the latest from the new SET/SEC platform

Tickets are THB 500 per person, including finger food, wine, beer, and soft drinks.

BCCT members may book online or via [email protected].

Non-members who wish to attend should contact our Executive Director Greg Watkins MBE at [email protected].

Learn more and register here: https://bit.ly/4gtBp2s

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English




































