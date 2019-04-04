Mongolian students bring ‘Carousel’ to Pattaya school

A group of students from Mongolia visited the Pattaya area recently to stage a production of the hit musical “Carousel”.

More than 60 students and staff from the English School Mongolia (ESM) visited Garden International School (GIS) and put on a show for students in Year 5 and above in the Main Hall.

Every year, ESM stages a theatre production in the State Opera House, and then tours with it. This year they decided to tour Thailand and as their Principal, Mr. Hill, knows the GIS Principal, Mrs. Hawtree, through the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA), it was agreed they would bring their show to Ban Chang.

“Carousel” is a tragic love story and the GIS students thoroughly enjoyed watching the show and meeting the performers.

GIS is based in Ban Chang near Pattaya.