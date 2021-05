Limited coronavirus vaccinations for the elderly and those at high-risk of contracting Covid-19 begin May 20 in Pattaya.

Only 20,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech are available and will be administered at four sites over two days.

Chonburi Province, as a whole, has been allocated 45,000 doses and will operate 29 vaccination centers.