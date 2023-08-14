Home All Time Favorites Test 2222
1 dead, 7 injured in fatal collision between motorbike and pickup truck
Pattaya, Thailand - The early hours of August 12 were marred by a devastating accident that sent shockwaves through Nongplalai sub-district, located east of...
Thorough safety inspection of tourist vessels conducted at Bali Hai pier
Pattaya, Thailand - The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center partnered with the Port Security Control Center of Chonburi Province to conduct a meticulous safety...
Koh Larn Island welcomes thousands of tourists on national Mother’s Day
Pattaya, Thailand - Koh Larn Island off the coast of Pattaya, played host to a bustling crowd of both local and foreign tourists on...
2 suspects arrested for selling banned substances on Jomtien Beach
Pattaya, Thailand - In a well-coordinated effort led by Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, in collaboration with a team of health officials and a...