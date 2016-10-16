Wozniacki, Mladenovic to play for Hong Kong Open title

Hong Kong (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki reached her second final in the past month, defeating Jelena Jankovic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the title match at the Hong Kong Open.

Wozniacki’s late-season resurgence has seen her reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open, win the

Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, and now reach the Hong Kong final.

The former No. 1 had a 13-14 record for the season before the U.S. Open; she’s 14-3 since then.

She’ll play Kristina Mladenovic in the final after the Frenchwoman defeated eighth-seeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia 7-5, 6-3.

Mladenovic is aiming for her first title. She’s 0-2 in career finals.