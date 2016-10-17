Wozniacki captures Hong Kong Open for 2nd title in a month

Hong Kong (AP) — Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to win the Hong Kong Open on Sunday, her second title in Asia in the past month.

Wozniacki is having a resurgent second half of the season, winning titles in Hong Kong and Tokyo and reaching the U.S. Open semifinals. She had a 13-14 record for the season before the U.S. Open; she’s 15-3 since then.

Mladenovic’s serve let her down as the match wore on. She made less than half of her first serves in the final set and was broken three times.

The Frenchwoman fell to 0-3 in career finals.