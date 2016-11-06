Without playing a point, Murray seals No. 1 spot in Paris

Paris (AP) — After such a long wait, reaching the summit of men’s tennis was an anticlimax for Andy Murray.

Without playing a point, the Scot ended a seven-year wait to secure the world No. 1 spot when he advanced to the Paris Masters final after Milos Raonic withdrew from their semifinal on Saturday.

Raonic found out in an exam on Saturday that he tore his right quadricep in the quarterfinals.

“The way that it happened today was quite strange,” Murray said. “I had always imagined, obviously, doing it on the court. Like last night, before I went to bed, I was imagining doing it, kind of thinking about it happening on the court after a match.”

Murray will supplant Novak Djokovic and rise to No. 1 officially when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday. He is guaranteed to hold at least a five-point lead over Djokovic, more than seven years after he reached No. 2 for the first time.

Their fight for supremacy will resume at the ATP Finals in London from next weekend.

“I’m sure on Monday I’ll feel good,” Murray said. “It’s unfortunate the way that it happened today, but it’s been many years of work to get here.”

After Raonic’s walkover, Murray gave the Paris fans something to cheer. He took to the court for practice, and hit a few shots with the ball boys and girls.

Following Djokovic’s loss in the quarterfinals on Friday, Murray needed to make the final to take top spot off the Serb. Murray will face John Isner, who hit 18 aces to defeat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3.

No matter the result of the final, the 29-year-old Murray will become the first Briton to hold the top spot since the rankings began in 1973, and the oldest first-time No. 1 since John Newcombe at 30 in 1974.

In an era dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic, Murray reflected on how hard it has been to become No. 1. He has spent 76 straight weeks at No. 2.

“It’s been such a difficult thing to do because of how good the guys around me have been, the guys ahead of me,” Murray said.

“They are three of the best players that have ever played the game … some of the years that they have had in that period, as well, have been, I mean, ridiculous, really. Like three slams and double slams … So, you know, it’s taken a great year to get there.”

A turning point in Murray’s career came when he hired eight-time grand slam champion Ivan Lendl as a coach in 2011. During their first stint, Lendl managed to turn Murray from a four-time Grand Slam runner-up into a two-time major champion.

Murray won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and the U.S. Open the same year. In 2013, he became the first British man to triumph at Wimbledon in 77 years.

When Lendl left, Murray hired Amelie Mauresmo in 2014. She helped him climb the rankings following back surgery, but their partnership ended in May without any new major titles. Lendl rejoined Murray before Wimbledon, a week after the Scot lost to Djokovic in the French Open final, to work alongside Murray’s full-time coach Jamie Delgado.

The move paid off immediately: Murray claimed a second title at the All England Club and a second gold medal at the Rio Olympics. He won his third straight tournament last week in Vienna, and has lost only 3 matches since the French Open.

“Ivan has helped me a lot in the periods we have spent with each other,” Murray said. “The first time, I have the best period of time in my career, and since Wimbledon it’s been a great run.”

Djokovic held the top spot for 122 consecutive weeks, and 223 weeks overall. But after winning the French Open for the first time in June, his form has dipped. Since then, he’s won only one of his six tournaments.

One person was quick to congratulate Murray on Saturday — his mother Judy.

“You’ve come a long way baby,” Judy Murray tweeted , with an old photo of the two of them on a tennis court followed by the number 1 and a heart.