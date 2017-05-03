West Indies 40-1, trail Pakistan by 41 runs in 2nd test

Bridgetown, Barbados (AP) — Pakistan dominated the third day of the second test against West Indies on Tuesday, leaving the hosts on 40-1 in their second innings at stumps and still 41 runs behind on a deteriorating wicket.

Shimron Hetmyer (22 not out) and Kraigg Brathwaite (8 not out) steadied the innings after Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas claimed Keiran Powell (6). The opener’s sharp inside edge was well caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed, diving wide and low.

Earlier, Pakistan were out for 393 — but not before adding 64 valuable runs after tea — for a first-innings lead of 81. West Indies conceded 44 extras at Kensington Oval.

Azhar Ali top-scored for Pakistan with 105 for his 13th test century. Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, playing in his penultimate test, went for 99 — caught in the slips by Shai Hope off Jason Holder.

Shannon Gabriel took 4-81, Devendra Bishoo 3-116 and Holder an economical 3-42 off 29 overs.

West Indies scored 312 in their first innings.

Misbah will be getting tired of seeing 99 next to his name on the scoreboard, after also falling a run short of his century in the test opener when he ran out of partners.

The 42-year-old batsman, who is retiring from test cricket at the end of the series, may have been unsettled by an optimistic lbw review by Holder immediately before his dismissal. The ball was going far too high over the stumps but Holder’s next delivery did the trick. Misbah withdrew his bat and tried to leave well alone but instead offered an easy looping catch to Hope at second slip.

Azhar was the first to go after lunch, caught behind off Bishoo in a 278-ball 105.

Misbah was next and Gabriel’s pace then forced Sarfraz Ahmed (9) into offering a slip catch, well taken by Powell. Asad Shafiq (15 off 66 balls) went off the last ball before tea, lbw to Holder. Shadab Khan (16) and Yasir Shah (24) moved the total along.

Pakistan, who lost three wickets for 13 runs before tea, scored 103 in the afternoon session to end on 329-7 — making up for the morning’s display.

Pakistan reached 226-3 at lunch, adding only 54 off 26 overs after resuming overnight on 172-3.