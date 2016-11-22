West Brom thrash Burnley 4-0 in Premier League

West Bromwich, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion secured back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season by beating Burnley 4-0 on Monday.

Three Scottish players — Matt Phillips, James Morrison and Darren Fletcher — scored in the first half before Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon capped a dominant individual display by swiveling in the area to fire home a deflected fourth goal in the 64th minute.

It was the biggest win of the season for West Brom, who beat champions Leicester 2-1 away before the recent international break. Tony Pulis’ side climbed to ninth in the standings after 12 games.

Burnley had more possession at The Hawthorns but struggled to create clear-cut chances and were picked off easily on the counterattack.

It was Burnley’s fourth loss in their five away games since returning to the Premier League. The only point on their travels came from a 0-0 draw at Manchester United.