Warriors edge Hawks 105-100 for 12th straight win

Oakland, Calif. (AP) — Golden State extended its winning streak to a dozen games by holding off Atlanta in a close finish and winning 105-100 on Monday, led by 25 points and 14 rebounds from Kevin Durant.

Draymond Green blocked two shots in the final 43.4 seconds to preserve victory for the Warriors, who moved two games clear atop the Pacific Division from the Los Angeles Clippers. Those division rivals have the two best records across the NBA.

Atlanta’s loss saw the Hawks slip to second in the Southeast Division behind Charlotte, which started strongly to take victory at Memphis, while Oklahoma City remained half a game clear in the Northwest Division as Russell Westbrook recorded another triple double and the Thunder beat New York.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, and Klay Thompson added 20 points as Golden State’s Big Three — including Durant — each reached 20 points for the second consecutive game.

The Warriors won their seventh straight home game and fifth in a row there against Atlanta while welcoming back Green from a one-game absence while injured.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for the Hawks.

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points apiece as the Hornets won 104-85 at Memphis.

Walker and Lamb were a combined 14 of 25 from the field, including 7 for 13 on 3-point attempts. The rest of the Hornets were 2 of 13 from outside the arc.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 19 points and eight rebounds. Mike Conley had 15 points before leaving in the third quarter with a lower back injury.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook got his third straight triple-double and nearly did it by halftime, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his NBA-leading eighth of the season as the Thunder beat New York 112-103.

Westbrook had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists at the break and is now averaging a triple-double for the season, raising his averages to 30.9 points, 11.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds through more than a month of the season.

Enes Kanter added a season-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Derrick Rose scored a season-best 30 points, but the Knicks had their six-game home winning streak snapped.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas had 25 points to lead the Celtics past Miami 112-104.

Avery Bradley added 18 points for the Celtics, who beat Miami for the fourth consecutive time. The 112 points were the most scored against the Heat this season.

Goran Dragic had 27 points and 17 assists for the Heat, setting season bests in both categories, and Hassan Whiteside added 25 points and 17 rebounds.

The Heat tied a season low for a quarter with 12 points in the second, going into halftime down 48-31. They established a season best with 42 points in the third, yet Boston maintained a double-digit lead.

Utah’s George Hill had 24 points as the Jazz beat Minnesota 112-103 to remain right on the tail of Oklahoma City in their tight division contest.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and set a team record by hitting all six of his 3-pointers as the Raptors cruised past Philadelphia 122-95 to make it 13 straight wins against the 76ers.

Washington’s Bradley Beal made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as the Wizards recovered after giving up a late lead and beat Sacramento 101-95 in overtime.