Vikings win in stadium debut; Patriots, Steelers roll

Minneapolis (AP) — Sam Bradford had a Minnesota debut almost as dazzling as the Vikings’ new $1.1 billion stadium itself, completing 22 of 30 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers to lead his team to a 17-14 victory over arch-rival Green Bay in the NFL on Sunday.

The defense did the rest, sacking Aaron Rodgers five times and producing two turnovers in the fourth quarter that quashed the Packers’ comeback and sent the crowd of 66,813 into a deafening frenzy in celebration of first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Adrian Peterson limped off in the third quarter with a right knee injury, and only 19 yards on 12 carries, but Stefon Diggs caught nine passes for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.

In other games around the league, New England topped Miami 31-24, Pittsburgh dominated Cincinnati 24-16, the New York Giants edged New Orleans 13-10 and Los Angeles got a victory in the first NFL game to be played in the city in 22 years, beating Seattle 9-3.

New England showed they could win without both Tom Brady and his replacement Jimmy Garoppolo, who left the game in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury.

Garoppolo had three, first-half touchdown passes before he was driven into the ground on his shoulder by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso. He was 18 of 27 for 234 yards.

Rookie Jacoby Brissett led New England to a touchdown on its first possession of the second half. LeGarrette Blount rushed 29 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.

In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns to offset a pair of interceptions.

DeAngelo Williams churned out 94 yards on a career-high 32 carries and added a 4-yard touchdown grab. Tight ends Jesse James and Xavier Grimble also caught scoring passes from Roethlisberger.

Andy Dalton passed for 366 yards and a touchdown, but needed 31 completions to reach that total.

In Los Angeles, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals, the longest a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter, as the Rams got their first victory since moving from St. Louis in the off-season.

The Rams commemorated the long-awaited occasion by wearing blue-and-gold throwback uniforms in front of an announced crowd of 91,046.

Los Angeles is still without a touchdown, however, after losing 28-0 at San Francisco in its season opener.

The Giants, meanwhile, are off to their first 2-0 start since 2009.

Eli Manning hit Victor Cruz on a third-down 34-yard pass to set up Josh Brown’s winning 23-yard field goal as time expired.

The game was also redemption for the Giants’ defense. After allowing Drew Brees to throw for 511 yards and an NFL-tying seven touchdowns in their last game, New York limited him to one touchdown, 263 yards passing and 288 yards in total team offense.

Denver’s Von Miller gave Broncos fans a reminder of his Super Bowl Most Valuable Player performance, sweeping in for the sack-strip of Andrew Luck that sealed a 34-20 win over Indianapolis.

With the Broncos clinging to a six-point lead with 1:51 remaining, Miller burst past right tackle Joe Reitz and swiped the ball from Luck’s grasp. Fellow linebacker Shane Ray scooped up the ball and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

Luck completed just 21 of 40 passes for 197 yards and was sacked five times.

Carolina bounced back from a loss to Denver in last week’s season opener, getting 353 passing yards and four touchdowns from Cam Newton in a 46-27 win over the 49ers.

Newton threw two TD passes to Kelvin Benjamin and one each to Greg Olsen and Devin Funchess to pass Jake Delhomme for the most TD passes in team history with 122.

The 2015 league Most Valuable Player completed 24 of 40 passes while running for 37 yards on six carries.

Arizona also rebounded after a poor showing in its loss to New England last week, routing Tampa Bay 40-7.

Carson Palmer threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona intercepted Jameis Winston four times.

In San Diego, Philip Rivers matched his career-high with four touchdown passes, including two to Travis Benjamin, and Melvin Gordon ran for one score as the Chargers beat Jacksonville 38-14.

Dallas’ Alfred Morris scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run with under five minutes left, leading the Cowboys over Washington 27-23.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes to Mike Wallace as the Ravens rallied from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Cleveland 25-20.

In Houston, DeAndre Hopkins had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown and Nick Novak kicked four field goals in the Texans’ 19-12 win over Kansas City.

Atlanta also defeated Oakland 35-28 after Justin Hardy caught a deflected 8-yard touchdown pass to break a tie midway through the fourth quarter.

And Tennessee edged Detroit 16-15 when Marcus Mariota converted a fourth down with a perfectly lofted 9-yard TD pass to Andre Johnson with 1:13 left.