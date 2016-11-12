Vijay & Pujara centuries lift India to 319-4 on day 3

Rajkot, India (AP) — Centuries by Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara pushed India to 319-4 and behind England by 218 runs on day three of the first test on Friday.

Vijay scored 126 and Pujara made 124 as they defied England’s bowlers for most of the day’s play.

They strung together 209 for the second wicket, their second highest partnership after 370 in 2013 against Australia in Hyderabad.

“Communication is key for both of us,” Pujara said. “Vijay and I have been playing together for a long time. We have spent time talking about the game and the format.”

He charmed the crowd with his aggressive innings, his ninth test hundred and third against England. Family and close friends were on hand at his home ground.

“It means a lot. I have played a lot of domestic cricket at Rajkot,” he said. “I was nervous before this game. There were a lot of expectations. I tried not to think about them.”

Stumps was taken after India lost two wickets in two late overs, leaving Virat Kohli 26 not out.

The pitch continued to play true, as the match seems headed for a draw. England’s over rate was slow, however. Play was extended by half hour but 4.3 overs remained to be bowled at stumps.

After tea, Pujara completed his century off 169 deliveries. He was out caught at wide slip by Alastair Cook off Ben Stokes in the 92nd over. In all, he faced 206 deliveries and hit 17 fours.

Vijay racked up his seventh test hundred off 254 deliveries. After Pujara’s dismissal, he put on 41 with Kohli for the third wicket.

Vijay was dismissed just before close of play, caught at short leg by Haseeb Hameed off spinner Adil Rashid. He faced 301 balls in total, and hit nine fours as well as four sixes.

Zafar Ansari then dismissed nightwatchman Amit Mishra for a duck, also caught at short leg by Hameed, in the final over before stumps. All four India wickets were shared around.

“Those late wickets gave us a lift,” England assistant coach Paul Farbrace said. “We toiled all day for two wickets, and then at the end two more is a real bonus. It was a reward for our perseverance and disciplined bowling all day. We didn’t want them to score freely, and we bowled at two outstanding batsmen in good batting conditions.”

The match is expected to fizzle out. However, at Rajkot, things can change quickly on days four and five.

“If we can bat well tomorrow, and get a lead of 60-70 runs, it will help us on day five. The pitch will take some turn on day five and we can make them uncomfortable,” Pujara said.

Earlier, from 63 without loss overnight, India lost Gautam Gambhir (29) in the second over of the day. The batsman completely missed the line from Stuart Broad and was out plumb lbw.

Chris Woakes hit Pujara on the helmet on two occasions, but couldn’t dismiss him.

The scoring rate dipped in the second session as only 66 runs came off 29 overs. England’s bowlers worked hard and were disciplined on a tough wicket.

They had two chances. Hameed dropped Vijay off Broad in the 60th over, and Pujara had an lbw decision off Ansari overturned on video review.