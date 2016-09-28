Tour winner Froome says anti-doping system ‘open to abuse’

0
36

London (AP) — Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says the anti-doping system is “open to abuse” by letting athletes take banned substances as medication.

Britain's Chris Froome is shown in this July 24, 2016 file photo. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain’s Chris Froome is shown in this July 24, 2016 file photo. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Froome, whose two officially approved “therapeutic use exemptions” in his career were revealed by hackers this month, writes on Twitter “I know that I have to not only abide by the rules but go above and beyond that to set a good example both morally and ethically.”

Bradley Wiggins, another British Tour de France winner, has been criticized over TUEs. Hackers leaked that Wiggins got intramuscular injections of a strong corticosteroid days before three big races, including the 2012 Tour.

When Wiggins won the 2012 Tour, Froome was runner-up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR