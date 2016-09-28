Tour winner Froome says anti-doping system ‘open to abuse’

London (AP) — Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says the anti-doping system is “open to abuse” by letting athletes take banned substances as medication.

Froome, whose two officially approved “therapeutic use exemptions” in his career were revealed by hackers this month, writes on Twitter “I know that I have to not only abide by the rules but go above and beyond that to set a good example both morally and ethically.”

Bradley Wiggins, another British Tour de France winner, has been criticized over TUEs. Hackers leaked that Wiggins got intramuscular injections of a strong corticosteroid days before three big races, including the 2012 Tour.

When Wiggins won the 2012 Tour, Froome was runner-up.