Top-seeded Muguruza sprains ankle, pulls out of Linz

Linz, Austria (AP) — French Open champion Garbine Muguruza sprained her left ankle and pulled out of her quarterfinal against Viktorija Golubic at the Generali Ladies on Friday.

The top-seeded Spaniard was leading 7-5, 3-6, 4-2 when she fell behind the baseline. Sitting on her chair in tears, Muguruza had her ankle taped. She played on for two more games, which Golubic won, and then quit the match.

Due to other results, the sixth-ranked Muguruza on Friday still became the sixth player to clinch a berth at the WTA Finals, leaving two spots open for the season-ending tournament.

In her second career semifinal, Golubic will play third-seeded Madison Keys. In the other semifinal, second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova takes on Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

Earlier, Keys advanced to her fifth semifinal of the season by beating Oceane Dodin of France 6-3, 6-3.

The seventh-ranked American converted all three of her break points on Dodin’s serve and the French qualifier double-faulted on match point.

Keys, who hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament, is 3-1 in semifinals this season. She won her second career title in Birmingham in June.

Cibulkova beat defending champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach her eighth semifinal of the season.

Cibulkova, who won two titles this season and appeared in three more finals, lost a 5-1 lead in the opening set before taking the tiebreaker. The 10th-ranked Slovak also led 5-1 in the second before wrapping up the win on her third match point.

Fourth-seeded Suarez Navarro defeated Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.