Titans end home woes, roll to 36-22 victory over Jaguars

Nashville, Tennessee (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to end his home struggles and the Tennessee Titans had their highest point total of the season in a 36-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL on Thursday.

Since the start of the 2014 season, the Titans’ home record is 3-0 against the Jaguars and 1-17 against everybody else. The Titans are now 3-8 in home games started by Mariota.

Mariota was 18 of 22 for 270 yards and had a 148.1 passer rating, the second-highest of his career. DeMarco Murray ran for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans gained a season-high 494 total yards and won for the third time in four games. They scored on six straight possessions during a stretch from the first to the third quarter.

Jacksonville trailed 24-0 by the time it got its second first down of the game midway through the second quarter. The Titans made it 27-0 at the intermission with a 90-yard drive that resulted in Ryan Succop’s 22-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Blake Bortles threw three touchdown passes for Jacksonville and went 33 of 54 for 337 yards, but much of his production came with the game out of reach.