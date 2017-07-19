Thai wheelchair racer wins silver medal at World Para Athletics Championships

London – Thai wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo won a silver medal in a T53 wheelchair race at the World Para Athletics Championships being held in London.

Pongsakorn, who had grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil, won the silver medal in the male 200-meter T53 race on Sunday.

He crossed the line at the same time as Canadian rival Brent Lakatos but lost out in a photo finish. The time of 25.29 seconds set by both Pongsakorn and Lakatos is a new championship record.

Another Thai wheelchair athlete, Rawat Tana, finished fourth in the 1,500-meter T54 race in a time of 3.04.98 minutes, while compatriot Saichon Konjen finished ninth in 3.06.37.