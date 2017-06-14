Thai PM congratulates Ariya on winning LPGA title, reaching world No. 1

The Prime Minister has congratulated golfer Ariya Jutanugarn after winning the Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada last weekend, a victory which propelled her to the number slot in the Rolex world player rankings released Monday. The 21 year old Thai also leads the season-long Race to the CME Globe.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said Ariya’s success is the pride of the Thai people and expressed his admiration for her determination and self-development.

He added that her success will inspire Thai children and youths to play sports, but cautioned that world rankings are not as important as maintaining her skill and happiness in playing golf.