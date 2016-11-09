Stephen Curry hits NBA-record 13 3-pointers

Oakland, California (AP) — Stephen Curry set an NBA record with 13 3-pointers — one game after missing all his long-range attempts for the first time in two years — helping the Golden State Warriors beat the winless New Orleans Pelicans 116-106 on Monday night.

Curry finished with 46 points, three days after his league-record streak of 157 games with at least one 3 was snapped when he went 0 for 10 on 3-point tries in a 117-97 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

This time, the two-time reigning NBA MVP shot 13 of 17 from beyond the arc in his seventh career game with double digit 3s. He went 16 for 26 overall.

When he broke the mark with 2:23 to go, Curry raised his right arm and pounded his chest.

The star guard shared the previous record of 12 with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall.

It was Curry’s first 40-point performance this season after he led the NBA with 13 such games last season. Fans chanted “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Klay Thompson added 24 points as the Splash Brothers looked far more in sync from long range at last. Kevin Durant added 22 for the Warriors.

Anthony Davis had 33 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans (0-7), which along with the 76ers (0-6) are the NBA’s lone teams still without a victory.

Thompson — 2 for 10 against the Lakers from 3-point range, a combined 0 of 13 vs. Phoenix and Portland and 9 of 46 overall (19.6 percent) this season coming in — missed his first three attempts before hitting from the baseline late in the second quarter as the sellout crowd went crazy.

The Clippers had a season-high 13 3-pointers in a 114-80 win over the Pistons, their 11th consecutive victory over Detroit.

Chris Paul scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and J.J. Redick added 20 points, including three 3-pointers.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which shot 37 percent and made just 4 of 12 3-point attempts in its worst loss of the young season.

In other NBA games, the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-106, the Hornets had a 122-100 win over the Pacers, the Utah Jazz beat the winless 76ers 109-84, the Oaklahoma City Thunder beat Miami heat 97-85 and the Bulls were too good for the Magic, winning 1112-80 in Chicago.

At Washington, the James Harden set aside a rough first quarter to finish with 32 points and 15 assists to lead the Rockets.

Washington’s John Wall broke the franchise record for career assists before getting ejected in the final minute.

This was his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 assists for Harden, who entered the day leading the NBA in assists at 12.3 per game and fourth in scoring average at 31.5 points.

Kemba Walker had 24 points and 10 assists against Indiana to help Charlotte to their best start in franchise history.

The Hornets (5-1) scored on their first 12 possessions and led by as many as 21 points in the first quarter.

Charlotte tied a 23-year franchise record with 75 points in the first half on 56.5 percent shooting.