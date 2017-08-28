Stanton hits No 50 to help Marlins beat Padres 6-2

Miami (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Miami Marlins sweep the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Stanton became the first National League player to reach 50 homers since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007. Stanton’s 17th homer in August tied him for the second-most in MLB history in the month, behind Rudy York’s 18 in 1937.

With the score 2-all, Dee Gordon singled to lead off the eighth. Stanton then drove a 2-1 pitch from Clayton Richard (6-13) into the hedge in center field.

The All-Star slugger also walked, doubled home a run and singled in four plate appearances, hiking his average to .296. He increased his RBI total to 108, a career high.

Dan Straily, Kyle Barraclough (5-1) and two other pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. The Marlins’ three-game sweep and fourth consecutive victory overall gave them 13 wins in the past 16 games.

TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 2

Toronto — Byron Buxton homered three times and set a career high with five RBIs, powering the Twins to the win.

Buxton had four hits, scored four runs and stole a base in his first career multihomer game. Kyle Gibson (8-10) pitched into the seventh inning as Minnesota earned a rare series victory north of the border.

Coming into the day, the Twins had a half-game lead over the Angels and Mariners in the race for the second AL wild card. Minnesota has won a major league-best 15 games since Aug. 6.

Nori Aoki homered for the Blue Jays, who have dropped seven of nine. Joe Biagini (3-9) allowed five runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 12, ROYALS 0

Cleveland — Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland’s nine-run second inning, and the AL Central-leading Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven’t given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series.

It’s the first time Cleveland has posted three straight shutouts since 1956.

Kansas City hasn’t scored in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.

Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund (1-2) was charged with seven runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 6, CUBS 3

Philadelphia — Rookie Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading Philadelphia to the victory.

Nick Williams also connected for the Phillies, who have gone deep in nine straight games, hitting 20 homers over that span.

Hoskins led off the eighth with a drive to left-center to give him 11 home runs in his first 18 games, becoming the fastest in major league history to reach 11 homers. Hoskins, who has 24 RBIs, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 10.

Nick Pivetta (5-9) allowed three runs in five innings to get the win. Hector Neris worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Anthony Rizzo drove in two runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. John Lackey (10-10) yielded five runs, four earned, and six hits in five innings.

BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2

Los Angeles — Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Brewers beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list.

Hernan Perez homered and Domingo Santana had two hits and an RBI for Milwaukee, which took two of three at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers pulled within two games of the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

Los Angeles had gone 19-0-3 in series since dropping two of three games at home against Washington from June 5-7.

Nelson (10-6) was charged with two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 29th save.

Darvish (8-10) lasted only five innings.

YANKEES 10, MARINERS 1

New York — Masahiro Tanaka finally flourished under the sun, Starlin Castro had four hits and the Yankees took advantage of a record five errors by the Mariners in the first inning.

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura committed three early miscues — two on one play. Third baseman Kyle Seager and left fielder Ben Gamel also botched balls as the Yankees scored six runs, one earned, in the first inning against Andrew Albers (2-1).

That made it an unusually easy afternoon for Tanaka (10-10), who entered 0-6 with an 11.81 ERA in seven starts during the day this season. He struck out 10 while pitching seven innings of one-run ball.

New York took two of three in the series and moved within 2 1/2 games of first-place Boston in the AL East after Baltimore completed a three-game sweep at Fenway Park with a 2-1 victory.

Seattle’s five errors were the most in an inning in club history. The previous major league team to make five errors in one inning was the 1977 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1

Boston — Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Doug Fister in the first inning, and the Orioles held on for a three-game sweep of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

One outing after his shocking one-hitter, in which he gave up a leadoff homer and held the Indians hitless the rest of the way, Fister (3-7) again struggled in the first inning before settling down. But this time the Red Sox couldn’t erase the early deficit, stranding 13 and batting 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

It was the fourth straight loss for Boston, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

Baltimore’s Wade Miley (8-10) allowed one run in five-plus innings. Brad Brach got the last five outs for his 17th save as the Orioles won their fourth in a row.

ASTROS 7, ANGELS 5

Anaheim, California — Brian McCann tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, rallying Houston to the road win.

Jose Altuve sparked the winning rally with a two-out single against Cam Bedrosian (3-3). Josh Reddick then singled and Yuli Gurriel walked before McCann’s drive just got over a leaping Mike Trout in center field, giving Houston a 7-5 lead.

The Angels loaded the bases against Ken Giles in the ninth, but designated hitter Albert Pujols flied out to center field to end the game. Joe Musgrove (6-8) got the win and Giles earned his 26th save.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, GIANTS 0

Phoenix — Patrick Corbin pitched seven-plus innings in his fourth straight win, J.D. Martinez homered twice and Arizona pulled away for the victory.

Paul Goldschmidt, Martinez and Daniel Descalso hit consecutive homers in Arizona’s nine-run eighth inning. The Diamondbacks swept the three-game series and have won six of seven, maintaining a 1 1/2-game lead over Colorado for the top NL wild card.

Corbin (12-11) allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Giants starter Chris Stratton (2-3) struck out 10 in six innings. He allowed two runs and four hits.

San Francisco has lost four of five to fall to 52-80.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 3

Oakland, California — Matt Olson and Matt Chapman hit consecutive homers in the second inning, and the Athletics beat the Rangers to complete a three-game sweep.

Shin-Soo Choo hit his 16th home run and the Rangers added an unearned run, but managed little else against Jharel Cotton (7-10) and three relievers. Blake Treinen retired five batters for his seventh save.

The loss dropped Texas three games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin (6-5) was charged with three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5

Washington — Amed Rosario hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Mets cut down the potential tying run at the plate for the final out in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

With two outs in the ninth and pitcher Edwin Jackson pinch-running at first base, ex-Met Daniel Murphy sent a sharp grounder into right-center field for a double. When rookie right fielder Travis Taijeron booted the ball, Jackson was waved around third.

Gold Glove center fielder Juan Lagares, quickly backing up Taijeron, grabbed the ball and threw to second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, who relayed a strike to catcher Travis d’Arnaud in time to get Jackson.

Cabrera hit a three-run homer for New York, which led 5-0 after three innings. Jerry Blevins (6-0) got the win and A.J. Ramos worked two innings for his 25th save in 27 chances.

Joe Blanton (2-3) got the loss.

RAYS 3, CARDINALS 2, 10 INNINGS

St. Louis — Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning, sending Tampa Bay to the road win.

Morrison drove a 97-mph fastball from Sam Tuivailala (3-3) into the right-center field bleachers with one out in the 10th for his 31st homer.

Sergio Romo (3-1) got three outs and Alex Colome worked a scoreless 10th for his major league-leading 39th save in 44 chances.

All five runs in the game were scored on solo homers.

Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter connected for St. Louis.

ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 0

Atlanta — Jon Gray pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and Mark Reynolds hit a two-run homer, leading Colorado to the victory.

Gerardo Parra had two hits and scored two runs as Colorado took two of three from Atlanta for its first road series win since also winning two of three at Washington from July 29-30.

Gray (6-3) struck out seven and walked two. Jake McGee worked the ninth for his third save.

Mike Foltynewicz (10-10) lost his fourth straight start despite allowing only one run and four hits in five innings.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 1

Chicago — White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito threw seven scoreless innings to earn his first major league victory.

Giolito (1-1) allowed three hits in his second start with the White Sox after they acquired him in a December trade with Washington.

Matt Davidson homered and Yolmer Sanchez had three hits for the White Sox, who have won four of five.

Ian Kinsler hit his 14th home run for the Tigers, who lost for the 16th time in 21 games. Matthew Boyd (5-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings.

PIRATES 5, REDS 2

Cincinnati — John Jaso and Starling Marte each drove in two runs as Pittsburgh earned its second straight win.

A.J. Schugel (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings and Felipe Rivero got three outs for his 16th save.

The last-place Reds left 11 runners on base, including three in the ninth, while slipping to 2-4 on their nine-game homestand.

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings in his first major league start. He walked four and hit a batter.