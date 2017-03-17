Stacy Lewis flirts with 59, shares Founders Cup lead

Phoenix (AP) — Stacy Lewis missed a chance to shoot the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, settling for an 8-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Playing in low-90s heat in near-perfect conditions at Wildfire, Lewis was 9 under through 11 holes, parred the next six and closed with a bogey after hitting into the deep left greenside bunker.

Playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn, In Gee Chun, Katie Burnett and Sandra Changkija joined Lewis atop the leaderboard at Desert Ridge. All five played in the afternoon.

Lewis holed out from 136 yards for eagle on the par-4 ninth to make the turn in 7-under 27, and added birdies on 10 and 11. The 32-year-old Texan was trying to join Annika Sorenstam as the only LPGA Tour players to break 60. Sorenstam accomplished the feat 16 years ago to the day, shooting a 13-under 59 at nearby Moon Valley.