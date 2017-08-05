Sri Lanka struggle to 50-2 after India post 622-9 dec

Colombo, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets to punish Sri Lanka soon after India declared their first innings on 622 for nine on day two of the second cricket test on Friday.

At the end of day two the hosts were 50 for two.

Ashwin broke through in the second over of the innings when he had Upul Tharanga caught by Lokesh Rahul with the team yet to score. Dimuth Karunaratne showed promise, scoring 25 runs before Ajinkya Rahane took a low catch at slip to dismiss him off Ashwin.

Kusal Mendis (16 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal 8 not out) were batting at the close.

Ashwin had two for 38 in 10 overs.

Earlier Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane scored centuries and four other batsmen scored half-centuries to help India to a big score.

Pujara made 133 in his second straight test century after his 153 in the first innings of the first test. He faced 232 deliveries and hit 11 boundaries and a six. He was out lbw to seamer Karunaratne.

Pujara and Rahane added 217 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahane was out stumped by Niroshan Dickwella for spinner Malinda Pushpakumara’s maiden international wicket. He made 132, facing 22 deliveries and hitting 14 boundaries.

Rahane, who had not scored a century in nine games, said he had remained confident throughout that time.

“Coming into the game we knew that they will give us a spinning track and after day one we knew it was not going to be easy for batsmen,” Rahane said.

“Yes I was visualizing in the dressing room and in my room just thinking what are the good shots on this wicket and how I am going to dominate their spinners.”

Ravinra Jadeja (70 not out) Wriddhiman Saha (67), Lokesh Rahul (57) and Ashwin (54) all contributed half-centuries. Spinner Rangana Herath returned best bowling figures four for 154 for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka still trail India by 572 runs and will need to score at least 372 runs to avoid following on.

Karunaratne said that his team are determined to save the test match hoping that Indian spinners may not be as threatening on day three as the hardness of the ball wears off.