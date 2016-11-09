Sri Lanka lead Zimbabwe by 334, series victory in sight

Harare, Zimbabwe (AP) — Sri Lanka lead the second test against Zimbabwe by 334 runs and are poised for a 2-0 series victory after stand-in captain Rangana Herath spun the home team out cheaply on Day 3 on Tuesday.

Herath took 5-89 to help limit Zimbabwe to 272 all out in their first innings, becoming the third player to take a five-for against every other test nation, joining Muttiah Muralitharan and Dale Steyn.

Sri Lanka were 102-4 in their second innings at stumps but hold a big lead off the back of their 504 in the first innings.

Herath, leading Sri Lanka in place of injured skipper Angelo Mathews, claimed the prize wicket of Brian Chari for 80 among his five. The Zimbabweans lost eight wickets for 146 on the day.