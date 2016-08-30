South Africa lead New Zealand by 372 runs in 2nd test

Centurion, South Africa (AP) — South Africa were 105-6 in their second innings to lead New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at stumps Monday on an increasingly difficult batting wicket.

South Africa’s advantage came after they made 481-8 declared in their first innings and bowled New Zealand out for 214, with fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander taking eight of the New Zealand wickets.

Only New Zealand captain Kane Williamson resisted with his 77. Williamson had arrived in the fourth over of the New Zealand innings and was the last man out as the visiting Black Caps trailed by 267 runs after the first innings.

South Africa’s lead was approaching 400 by stumps on the third day despite struggling in their second innings on a seaming wicket at SuperSport Park. Opener Quinton de Kock made his second half-century of the test, attacking New Zealand’s bowlers with eight fours and a six for his 50 from 43 balls.

That was the only score of significance for South Africa in the second innings, with Temba Bavuma 25 not out and left to bat with the tail on the fourth day.

However, South Africa took control of the test through a big first-innings score — anchored by captain Faf du Plessis’ 112 not out — and the success of their three quick bowlers. And New Zealand will have a tough task batting last on the tricky surface.

New Zealand resumed Monday on 38-3 and South Africa needed to work hard for their first breakthrough, but once Rabada had broken a 60-run partnership between Williamson and Henry Nicholls, the wickets came quickly for the home team.

Rabada finished with 3-62, Steyn 3-66 and Philander 2-43.

Williamson fought hard for his 22nd test half-century and tailender Neil Wagner hit a quickfire 31.