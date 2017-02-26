South Africa crush New Zealand by 159 runs in 3rd ODI

Wellington, New Zealand (AP) — Milestone innings from Quinton de Kock and A.B. de Villiers and superb bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius lifted South Africa to a 159-run win over New Zealand in the third one-day cricket international on Saturday and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

De Kock scored 68 to tie Jonty Rhodes’ record of five half centuries in consecutive innings for South Africa and A.B. de Villiers made 85, surpassing 9,000 runs in ODIs as he steered South Africa to 271-8 as they batted first after winning the toss.

Pretorius then took 3-5 from 5.2 overs and Phehlukwayo 2-12 from four as South Africa bowled out New Zealand for only 112 in 32.2 overs, returning to winning form after their six-run loss in the second match on Thursday ended their record winning streak in ODIs at 12.

After Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada cheaply dismissed the New Zealand openers Tom Latham (0) and Dean Brownlie (2), leaving New Zealand 2-11, Phehlukwayo and Pretorius took apart the Kiwi middle order, leaving the hosts 58-6 and ensuring South Africa’s comfortable victory.

The pair first stalled the New Zealand run flow with impeccable line and length, then rattled through the New Zealand innings with outstanding variations of bounce, pace and with pronounced seam movement.

Phehlukwayo dismissed Kane Williamson for 23, pouncing when the New Zealand captain tried to run a tight delivery from the medium pacer to third man and succeeded only in chopping on.

Pretorius then removed Ross Taylor for 18 to leave New Zealand 48-4 and without the home team’s two best-performing batsmen.

Phehlukwayo then dismissed Broom for a duck and Mitchell Santner for 1 as the New Zealand innings steadily unraveled.

Trent Boult (4) was last man out to end the innings with almost 18 overs remaining, fittingly to a catch by de Villiers. The South African captain said it had been vital for the Proteas to bounce back quickly from their loss in Christchurch and he was delighted with their allround effort.

“It was a great team performance,” de Villiers said. “It was exactly what we asked for and emphasized before the game.

“I put a lot of emphasis on us playing as a team today. I didn’t feel a lot of that kind of presence in the last game so I really asked for that today and the guys delivered. I’m not sure how we got to 270 but we did and then we produced a great bowling performance.”