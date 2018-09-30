South Africa beat Wallabies 23-12 in Rugby Championship

Port Elizabeth, South Africa (AP) — South Africa scored an intercept try inside the first 30 seconds then defended for almost all of the second half in a 23-12 win over Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Aphiwe Dyantyi poached Kurtley Beale’s long pass on the Australia tryline in the first skirmishes to put the Springboks ahead and they led for the rest of the game.

Faf de Klerk scored a second try for the home team in the 21st.

Down 14-0, Australia responded with scores by Reece Hodge and Will Genia, but Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked three penalties in a row and Australia out of the game.

Pollard’s third penalty, in the sixth minute of the second half, was the final score by either team.

Australia ran the game for most of that second half but South Africa wouldn’t give in on defense, even when down to 14 men from a yellow card to Dyantyi in the 65th.

South Africa has two straight wins after stunning world champion New Zealand in the last round.

Australia has lost two in a row.

South Africa didn’t follow through on a dominant start, when Dyantyi took advantage of an adventurous and ultimately foolish decision by Beale to throw a long pass outside him when standing in front of his own goalposts.

The South African wing pounced for a sixth try in eight tests.

De Klerk and Pollard combined for the second try but South Africa’s control of the game dissipated after that and the Boks had to rely on defense and last-gasp scrambling to keep Australia out for the last 35 minutes.

The Wallabies, off a shock first home loss to Argentina in 35 years, raised themselves to score two tries in three minutes after South Africa raced in front.

Hodge finished in the right corner after one of Australia’s first attacks of the game and Genia worked a clever move with left wing Marika Koroibete down the blindside and took a return pass to go in. With the conversion, Australia closed to 14-12.

The Springboks turned to Pollard to re-establish its scoreboard advantage.

It was enough, along with the Herculean defense, to ensure South Africa followed up its victory over the All Blacks — a result which shocked rugby — with another success.

The result also kept the Rugby Championship title out of New Zealand’s hands, at least for a few hours. New Zealand could clinch a third straight championship with a win in Argentina later Saturday.