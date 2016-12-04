Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec completes Lake Louise downhill sweep

Lake Louis, Alberta (AP) — Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec completed a Lake Louise breakthrough downhill sweep Saturday.

“I think all the world knows right now,” the 26-year-old Stuhec said when asked about her speed.

Coming off her first World Cup victory Friday, Stuhec finished in 1 minute, 24.95 seconds on the course shortened because of deteriorating visibility.

“Winning yesterday was really nice, but on the video later in the afternoon, I still found some mistakes or some parts that I should ski better, which I tried to do today,” Stuhec said.

Defending overall World Cup champion Laura Gut of Switerland was second in 1:25.06, followed by Edit Miklos of Hungary in 1:25.38.

With snow flurries in the forecast, the start was lowered to the men’s super-G start hut. An early start number was an advantage, however. Falling snow softened the course and hampered visibility as the race progressed. and Miklos were among the first five down the mountain. Gut went off ninth.

“I was lucky. I had sun,” Gut said. “It’s a little bit of a problem we have in Lake Louise. The weather changes way too fast. Sometimes it would be better to have just one downhill, but I will take this podium. It’s the first time I’m on the podium in downhill, which is great.”

A super-G is set for Sunday, with Stuhec trying to join American star Lindsey Vonn as the only women to sweep all three races at Lake Louise. Vonn, an 18-time winner at Lake Louise, is sidelined after breaking an arm in training last month.