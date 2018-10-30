Sharma and Rayudu centuries give India win over West Indies

Mumbai, India (AP) — Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu hit centuries Monday in India’s 224-run victory over the West Indies in the fourth one-day international for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Sharma hit 162 with 20 fours and four sixes as opening batsman, and Rayudu scored 100 off 81 balls as both made full use of batting conditions and propelled India to 377-5.

The West Indies top order stuttered for the first time in the series and they were bowled out for 153 in 36.2 overs with captain Jason Holder remaining unbeaten on 54. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed (3-13) ran through the middle-order while Kuldeep Yadav spun out the tail with 3-42.

It was India’s third biggest victory in an ODI in terms of runs behind their 257-run win over Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup and 256-run victory against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup in 2008.

Sharma and Ryudu raised a 211-run third wicket stand in 27.1 overs after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat.

Kohli couldn’t get his fourth consecutive century in the series and was caught behind for 16, but Sharma and Rayudu punished the West Indies fast bowlers and spinners.

Two needless run-outs derailed the run-chase early on when Kieran Powell and Shai Hope both threw away their wickets while Chandrapaul Hemraj was smartly caught by Rayudu as the visitors slipped to 20-3 in the sixth over.

Ahmed then dented the West Indies further with three wickets in his first three overs. The tall fast bowler had Shimron Hetmyer leg before wicket, clean bowled Rovman Powell and then took Marlon Samuels’ key wicket.