Sharks win in LA again, beat Kings 4-1

Los Angeles (AP) — San Jose’s Logan Couture scored two goals and set up another as the Sharks extended their recent road mastery of Los Angeles with a 4-1 win on Wednesday that widened their lead in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Ryan Carpenter scored his first NHL goal and Kevin Labanc also scored for San Jose, which has won on all of its past five visits to Los Angeles. Couture and Carpenter scored 30 seconds apart in the final minute of the first period, and the Kings couldn’t recover.

Dustin Brown scored for the Kings, whose five-game winning streak ended with another frustrating night against their upstate rivals. It was their first home loss in a month.

New York’s Anders Lee scored the tiebreaking goal with 27 seconds remaining to lift the Islanders to a 5-3 victory over defending champion Pittsburgh.

Thomas Hickey fired a slap shot from the point that deflected off Lee’s stick and past goalie Matt Murray to help the Islanders recover after giving up a three-goal lead in the third period.

With Murray pulled on the ensuing faceoff, Nikolay Kulemin scored into the empty net 3 seconds later.

Johnny Boychuk, Jason Chimera and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders.

Conor Sheary, Justin Schultz and Evgeni Malkin all scored in the first 13:08 of the third period for the Penguins.

Calgary’s Freddie Hamilton and Kris Versteeg scored in the first minute to set up a 3-0 win against Toronto.