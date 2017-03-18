Shakib century puts Bangladesh in command vs. Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sri Lanka (AP) — Shakib Al Hasan scored his fifth test hundred and was part of two big partnerships to put Bangladesh in command of the second test on Friday, leading Sri Lanka by 75 runs at stumps on the third day.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 467 in their first innings, securing a 129-run first innings lead over Sri Lanka, whose first innings score was 338.

Shakib faced 159 deliveries for his 116, including 10 boundaries. He shared 92 for the sixth wicket with captain Mushfiqur Rahim (52) to steady Bangladesh from a vulnerable position.

Then he combined for a 131-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Mossadek Hossain, who made a half-century on debut and was out last for a well-made 75.

Hossain faced 155 deliveries and hit seven boundaries and two sixes.

Sri Lanka’s openers started their second innings positively and made 54 without loss in the 13 overs they faced. Dimuth Karunaratne and Upul Tharanga remained not out with 25 runs each.

Shakib said that he felt satisfied with his century because he had to work hard for it.

“I think it is evenly balanced at this moment. Crucial thing will be how both teams play in the first session tomorrow.”

“If we get a few wickets then we will be in the driving seat, but if we don’t get wickets and they play well, then they will be in the driving seat,” Shakib said.