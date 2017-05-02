Selby beats Higgins 18-15, retains world snooker title

Sheffield, England (AP) — Mark Selby of England won the world snooker championship for the third time in four years by fighting back to beat John Higgins 18-15 in the final at the Crucible Theatre on Monday.

From 10-4 down, the world No. 1 won 10 of the next 11 frames to take charge against Higgins, a four-time champion from Scotland playing his first final in six years.

The 41-year-old Higgins won three frames in a row from 16-12 behind but Selby responded with a century and a break of 75 to clinch victory.

Selby – known for his mental strength and competitive edge – is dominating the sport, having also won the world title in 2014 and ’16. He is only the fourth player to retain the world title, after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, and Ronnie O’Sullivan.