Seahawks take NFC West title with 24-3 win over Rams

Seattle (AP) — Seattle clinched the NFC West title as quarterback Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes to lead the Seahawks to a 24-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Tyler Lockett had 130 yards receiving and a score for the Seahawks, who have claimed three of the past four NFC West titles and assured themselves of at least one home game in the playoffs.

They also kept the pressure on Detroit in the competition for the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Seattle also snapped a three-game losing streak to the Rams.

It wasn’t an impressive display by Seattle (9-4-1), but was far better than Sunday when the Seahawks were blown out by Green Bay with Wilson throwing five interceptions.

After slogging through the first half, Wilson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin late in the third quarter for a 17-3 lead, then put the game away on a 57-yard touchdown strike to Lockett on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Wilson completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 229 yards, but also threw a careless interception at the goal line midway through the fourth quarter. Seven of those passes went to Lockett, whose previous career high was 104 yards. Luke Willson also had an 8-yard TD catch in the first half.

A mostly forgettable game was nevertheless the topic of much interest on social media as fans commented on Seattle’s highlighter green uniforms.

A tumultuous few days for the Rams (4-10) after the firing of Jeff Fisher as head coach culminated in their fifth straight loss and first under interim coach John Fassel. The Rams’ defensive front caused problems for Seattle in the first half but the Los Angeles offense provided zero help.

L.A. quarterback Jared Goff was 13 of 25 for 135 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter to be checked for a possible concussion. The Rams finished with 183 total yards, but 90 of those came in the fourth quarter.