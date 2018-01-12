Sainz wins stage, reduces Peterhansel’s lead in Dakar Rally

La Paz, Bolivia (AP) — Spaniard Carlos Sainz won the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday, putting a small dent in the overall lead of his Peugeot teammate Stephane Peterhansel of France.

Sainz finished the 313-kilometer (194-mile) stage between Arequipa, Peru, and the Bolivian capital of La Paz in 2 hours, 57 minutes, 36 seconds – finishing 4 minutes, 6 seconds ahead of second-place Peterhansel.

The overall lead of defending champion Peterhansel is now 27:10, with Sainz in second place and Dutch driver Bernhard ten Brinke in third, 1.20:41 off the pace, at the wheel of his Toyota.

In the motorbike race, Honda rider Kevin Benavides of Argentina has the overall lead after finishing second, 30 seconds behind stage winner Frenchman Antoine Meo, riding a KTM.

Benavides is now 1:57 ahead of fifth-stage leader Adrien van Beveren. The French Yamaha rider lost time with a fifth-place finish in La Paz.

The Dakar Rally will have a rest day on Friday, before resuming with stage 7 on Saturday from La Paz to Uyuni, Bolivia.