Saints edge Carolina 41-38 to drop Panthers to 1-5

New Orleans (AP) — New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz slotted a 52-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to give the Saints a 41-38 victory over Carolina on Sunday, dropping last year’s NFC champion Panthers to a 1-5 record.

Elsewhere, Dallas forced four turnovers to win comfortably at Green Bay, and Seattle rallied for a narrow victory over Atlanta.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees passed for 465 yards and four touchdowns in his 15th career 400-yard game in regular season games; tying for the record with Peyton Manning.

Carolina lost its fourth straight despite the return of quarterback Cam Newton, who missed last week’s loss to Tampa Bay because of a concussion.

Newton passed for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 2-yard score and threw a 2-point conversion that tied the game with 2:58 left, having trailed 21-0 early.

Dallas rookie Dak Prescott threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys won 30-16 at Green Bay.

Prescott was 18 of 27, shaking off two fumbles and an interception — the first of his career — to lead the Cowboys (5-1) to their fifth straight win. He showed poise in the fourth quarter while marching the Cowboys on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown for an 18-point lead.

The score left Packers fans stunned at Lambeau Field. They were booing at times following another choppy game for the offense. The four turnovers were a season worst for Green Bay (3-2).

Seattle’s Steven Hauschka kicked a 44-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining to lift the Seahawks over Atlanta 26-24.

After watching Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan blitz for 21 third-quarter points, it was Russell Wilson’s turn in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks quarterback led a 70-yarddrive that was capped by Christine Michael’s 1-yard run with 4:47 left, but a blocked extra point still had Seattle trailing 24-23.

Seattle then made a turnover to take possession at midfield with 3:48 remaining.

The drive stalled at the Atlanta 26-yard line. Hauschka, who missed a 29-yard attempt earlier in the fourth quarter, put the hosts ahead.

Ryan was incomplete on his last four throws.

Kansas City’s Spencer Ware ran for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Chiefs over Oakland 26-10.

In their first game since getting blown out by 29 points in Pittsburgh two weeks ago, the Chiefs (3-2) efficiently handled a Raiders team that had papered over defensive shortcomings with a big-play offense to lead the AFC West.

Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith completed 19 of 22 passes for 224 yards and the Chiefs forced two turnovers to dampen a fast start to the season by the Raiders (4-2), who are trying to end a 13-year playoff drought.

Houston’s Nick Novak made a 33-yard field goal in overtime to give the Texans a comeback 26-23 victory over Indianapolis.

Brock Osweiler threw a 36-yard pass to Jaelen Strong to get Houston to the 12-yard line and Novak’s field goal came two plays later. Indianapolis (2-4) got the ball first in overtime, but Andrew Luck was sacked on third down to force a punt.

Osweiler shook off a tough start to throw two touchdown passes in less than 2 minutes in the fourth quarter as Houston (4-2) erased a 14-point deficit to tie the game with 54 seconds left.

Washington’s Kirk Cousins threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns as the Redskins ran roughshod over one of the NFL’s top defenses, beating Philadelphia 27-20.

The Redskins have recovered from losing their first two games to be 4-2; their best record through six games since 2008.

Washington put up 493 offensive yards against the Eagles (3-2), who came in allowing an average of 266.8 yards and 12.6 points as the league’s second-best defense.

Miami held Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to only 189 yards passing and beat the Steelers 30-15.

The Steelers (4-2) had scored 74 points over their previous two games, but were outgained 474-297. Antonio Brown, the NFL’s leading receiver, was held to four receptions for a meager 39 yards.

Roethlisberger had only 83 yards passing with 5 minutes left before he drove the Steelers 97 yards for a touchdown. Miami recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory, and on the next play Jay Ajayi scored on a 62-yard run.

Buffalo’s LeSean McCoy scored three times as the Bills strolled past San Francisco 45-16, extending their winning streak to four.

New England quarterback Tom Brady, playing in his first home game since the end of his “Deflategate” suspension, had three touchdown passes and went over 5,000 completions for his career as the Patriots beat Cincinnati 35-17.

New York’s Odell Beckham Jr. turned a short fourth-and-1 pass into a winning 66-yard catch and run with 1:24 to play giving the Giants a 27-23 win against Baltimore, snapping a three-game losing sequence.

Detroit’s Matt Prater made a tiebreaking, 34-yard field goal with 1:29 left and Rafael Bush followed with a victory-sealing interception two plays later to give the Lions a 31-28 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tennessee edged Cleveland 28-26 to win back-to-back games for the first time in four season, led by Marcus Mariota who threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles threw for 271 yards and hit a slipping Arrelious Benn for a 51-yard touchdown in the closing minutes as the Jaguars defeated Chicago 17-16.