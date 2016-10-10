SAfrica beat struggling Australia again for 4-0 series lead

Port Elizabeth, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rolled Australia out for 167 in just over 36 overs on the way to a six-wicket win and a 4-0 one-day series lead on Sunday.

Kyle Abbott, given a chance after South Africa rested their frontline pace attack, removed the Australian openers in the first and third overs of the innings on his way to 4-40. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-36 as Australia stumbled after choosing to bat first at St. George’s Park.

Australia were 49-5 before half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh (50) and Matthew Wade (52) saved the tourists from an even more modest total.

South Africa won with nearly 15 overs to spare, with captain Faf du Plessis leading the chase with 69.

Top-ranked Australia face a series whitewash in the final game in Cape Town Wednesday.