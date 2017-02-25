Round 2 at LPGA Thailand washed out

Pattaya (AP) — Unseasonal heavy rain forced LPGA Thailand organizers to suspend second-round play on Friday.

Play was halted for hours, and 13 players didn’t start, including co-leaders Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Amy Yang of South Korea.

The second round got underway at 9:38 a.m. but was delayed at 11:24 a.m. local time due to inclement weather in the area. Players returned to the course at 12:19 p.m. after a 55 minute delay but were quickly pulled off the course again at 12:39 p.m. when the storms returned.

“We were hoping we could get out and play some more golf. All four of us (LPGA Rules Officials) went out and looked, and there is just too much of a mess out there to be able to go and play today,” said LPGA Vice President of Rules and Competition Sue Witters. “It’ll take them a long time to restore the bunkers and pump the water out. We’re not going to play anymore today, and we’ll resume play at 7:00 tomorrow to finish round two.”

Jutanugarn and Yang continue to lead at 6-under with Lee, O’Toole and Feng a shot back. Also a shot back are Danielle Kang and Cristie Kerr who both birdied the par-5 first hole.

Ha Na Jang had the low round on the course at 3-under through eight holes to move into a tie for ninth at 4-under par.