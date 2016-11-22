Roberta Vinci decides to play at least 1 more year

Rome (AP) — Roberta Vinci, the 2015 U.S. Open runner-up, has decided to play at least one more year of professional tennis.

Contemplating retirement after losing both of her matches in straight sets at the Elite Trophy tournament this month, the 33-year-old Vinci issued a statement Monday revealing her decision.

The 18th-ranked Vinci says “I still feel like I have the desire and enthusiasm to try and do something in what is perhaps the thing I’m best at, playing tennis.”

Vinci adds “and now don’t start asking me if this will be my last year!!! See you in Australia.”

Vinci’s announcement comes a day after Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone, the 2010 French Open champion, announced that she plans to continue playing also.