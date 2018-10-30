Real Madrid fire coach Lopetegui after big loss to Barca

Madrid (AP) — In just months, Julen Lopetegui has lost two of the most high-profile coaching jobs in the world.

Lopetegui was finally fired by Real Madrid on Monday, less than five months after he was sacked by Spain before the World Cup for not telling federation officials he accepted the Madrid job.

The latest firing followed a meeting by the club’s board of directors on Monday, a day after the team was crushed by Barcelona 5-1 at Camp Nou Stadium.

Santiago Solari, coach of Real Madrid B, will take charge for the Copa del Rey match against third-division club Melilla on Wednesday.

Spanish media speculated Solari, a former Madrid player, was in the running for the permanent job along with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

The firing caps a horrible few months for Lopetegui and is likely to deal a significant setback to his career. After doing well with Spain’s youth teams, he had a lackluster stint with Portuguese club Porto, but gained prominence after revamping Spain and turning them into contenders entering this year’s World Cup.

“I want to thank the club for the opportunity it gave me and the players for their effort,” Lopetegui told the local news agency EFE. “I wish the team the best for the rest of the season.”

Madrid said in a statement it sacked 52-year-old Lopetegui to “change the team’s dynamic while all of its objectives for the season were still reachable.”

The board of directors believed there was a huge difference between the quality of the squad and the results it was achieving. The board noted the team has eight players nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, something unprecedented in the club’s history. They have lost five of their last seven matches.

“We know that results are important for a coach,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said after the Barcelona match.