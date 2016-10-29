Rain ends day with England 50-3 against Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Tamim Iqbal hit 104 but Bangladesh squandered a chance to take control against England on Friday on the opening day of the second test.

Bangladesh lost nine wickets for 49 runs to be bowled out for 220. The hosts then bowled well to restrict England to 50-3 before the rain brought a premature end to the day.

“I can’t give an explanation to this collapse,” Iqbal said. “We played some wrong shots, some were good deliveries, but if we had scored 100 more runs from what we got, the game would have been in our favor.”

Offspinner Moeen Ali claimed 5-57, his second five-wicket haul, to spark the collapse.

Iqbal lifted his side from 1-1 by combining for a 170-run partnership with Mominul Haque, who made 66.

“We got three of their wickets so at this stage it is even,” Iqbal said. “If we can get two early wickets tomorrow, we have a game in hand. If they get a partnership, they get an edge.”

Ali, aided by fast bowlers Chris Woakes’ 3-30 and Ben Stokes’ 2-13, stalled Bangladesh’s progress.

At stumps, Joe Root was batting on 15, with Ali on 2.

“Obviously the three wickets we’ve lost set us back a bit but I think overall we were really pleased to bowl them out for 220 after being 171 for one,” Moeen Ali said. “We’ve got to obviously bat well. We need a couple of big partnerships and try and go past their score and get any sort of lead.”

Iqbal made a watchful start after Mushfiqur Rahim, on his 50th test, won the toss and elected to bat first.

Woakes dealt a blow in the third over of the day as Imrul Kayes cut an ordinary delivery straight to point.

But Iqbal showed patience when the ball was gripping alarmingly. Having opened his account from the 19th delivery he faced, he brought up his 50 off only 60 balls.

However, he unwisely chose to pad up a delivery off Ali, minutes after reaching his century. Iqbal, who hit a dozen boundaries in a knock that lasted three hours and 147 balls, unsuccessfully reviewed and England finally got the chance to get back on track.

Ali, however, gave another crucial breakthrough, removing Haque with an arm ball after he had reached 66 with 10 boundaries.

Stokes then found the reverse-swing, a weapon against which Bangladesh batsmen remained vulnerable.

He managed to get Mahmudullah (13) and Sabbir Rahman (0), while Ali took the crucial wicket of Rahim (4) to leave Bangladesh 202-6 before tea.

The slide continued after the tea as Woakes’ smart bowling rewarded him with the wickets of Shuvagata Hom (6) and Shakib Al Hasan (10).

Ali successfully reviewed to get the wicket of Mehedi Hasan (1) and then removed Kamrul Islam for a duck.

Ben Duckett hinted at a rousing reply by England as he hoisting Shakib for six in the second over but the bowler stunned Duckett just four balls later with sharp turn.

Mehedi Hasan successfully reviewed one to remove Alastair Cook for 14 and then got the wicket of Gary Ballance (9).