Rahul out on 199, India reach 391-4 vs England

Chennai, India (AP) — Lokesh Rahul was dismissed one run short of his double century on Sunday as the series took a familiar turn with India comfortably reaching 391-4 at stumps on day three of the fifth test to trail England by 86 runs.

Rahul hit a career-best 199 before lobbing a simple catch shortly before the close of play to Jos Buttler at point off Adil Rashid.

In all, Rahul faced 311 balls, hitting 16 fours and three sixes. It was his fourth test century and would have been his maiden double ton.

Karun Nair was unbeaten on 71 in India’s first innings, while Murali Vijay was 17 not out.

England were all out for 477 in their first innings.

In the afternoon session, England had claimed the prize wicket of Virat Kohli for 15 but then stumbled against Rahul and Nair, who took their fourth-wicket partnership to 161 runs, adding another 116 runs in the final session. Both batsmen looked at ease, scoring just under four per over.

England took the second new ball in the 85th over and almost immediately England captain Alastair Cook dropped Nair — on 34 not out — at slip off Jake Ball.

India crossed the 300-mark in the 86th over.

Nair then reached his maiden test half-century off 98 balls.

Rahul, meanwhile, went past his previous best of 158 against West Indies in Jamaica in August this year.

He went on to the highest test score for an Indian opener against England in India, when he overtook Budhi Kunderan’s 192, also scored in Chennai in 1964.

Rahul became only the second Indian batsman after Mohammad Azharuddin to be dismissed on 199 runs, who recorded this unwanted feat against Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 1986.

Rahul was visibly upset.

“It was turning out to be a really good day. I looked to play positively and everything was going well. It was unfortunate that the pressure of getting a double hundred got to me,” Rahul said. “I am happy with the 199 runs … but not getting a double hundred hurts.”

Injured opener Vijay came out to bat, and survived a DRS appeal for lbw instantly. Nair too had survived a similar shout earlier on.

They took India to stumps without further loss.

India had reached 256-3 at tea after England dismissed Kohli, who was caught at extra cover off Stuart Broad.

“One among their batsmen has gone on to make a big score through this series. It was nice to see the back of Kohli for once, but unfortunately they had someone else to do the job,” Stokes said. “We have to start again tomorrow and not allow them to get ahead too far, which is what they have been doing.”

After resuming overnight on 60-0, India went to lunch at 173-1 after Rahul and Parthiv Patel (71) shared an opening partnership of 152.

It was the highest first-wicket stand for India at home against England. The previous best was 135 runs by Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer in Mumbai in 1973.

India have a winning 3-0 lead in the five-test series.