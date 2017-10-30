Puel has instant impact at Leicester; Brighton held at home

London (AP) — After seeing the instant impact of Claude Puel at Leicester, Everton might be looking to appoint a permanent manager sooner rather than later.

Leicester were reinvigorated on Sunday by Puel’s altered team selection and tactics, as they produced a devastating counter-attacking goal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League.

The recalled Demarai Gray went on a stunning run from the edge of his own box to help set up Leicester’s first goal by Jamie Vardy, before adding a slightly fortuitous second himself.

Former Everton player David Unsworth is in caretaker charge of the Toffees following Ronald Koeman’s dismissal, but his side’s display against Leicester will have done little for his aspirations to land the role on a permanent basis.

A fourth game without a win, three of which have been losses, saw Everton stay in the relegation zone with eight points from their opening 10 games.

Also, Puel’s former side Southampton drew 1-1 at Brighton, extending both sides’ unbeaten runs in the Premier League to three games.