Peng retires from match in Malaysia with back injury

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Fourth-seeded Peng Shuai retired from her match with a back injury Thursday at the Malaysian Open.

Peng was trailing 5-2 against Magda Linette of Poland when she withdrew.

Linette will next face fifth-seeded Duan Yingying in the quarterfinals. Duan beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Wang Qiang, Han Xinyun and Ashleigh Barty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.